All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 18, 2022
Fifty years ago: I-55 link between Cape and St. Louis completed
Interstate 55 has been a major conduit for growth in Cape Girardeau and other towns and cities along its path from Louisiana to Illinois. Fifty years ago, on July 12, 1972, the last concrete segment of I-55, connecting Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, was poured...
Danny Walter
Helping the governor cut the ribbon on Interstate 55 in 1972 are state Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff; Robert H. Hunter, chief Missouri highway engineer; Highway commissioner A.C. Riley; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Highway Commission chairman Jack Stapleton; and Highway commissioner William R. Logan.
Helping the governor cut the ribbon on Interstate 55 in 1972 are state Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff; Robert H. Hunter, chief Missouri highway engineer; Highway commissioner A.C. Riley; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes; Highway Commission chairman Jack Stapleton; and Highway commissioner William R. Logan.Southeast Missourian file

Interstate 55 has been a major conduit for growth in Cape Girardeau and other towns and cities along its path from Louisiana to Illinois.

Fifty years ago, on July 12, 1972, the last concrete segment of I-55, connecting Cape Girardeau and St. Louis, was poured.

There was no fanfare or celebration that day, but a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Aug. 31, 1972, with 1,500 people in attendance. Gov. Warren E. Hearnes cut the ribbon, officially opening that section of the interstate.

I-55 construction, in Missouri, began July 17, 1962, and Gov. John Dalton opened a 14-mile stretch from Fruitland to Scott City on Sept. 8, 1963.

The interstate now stretches from LaPlace, Louisiana, north through Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri and terminates in Chicago. The entire length, 960 miles, was completed in 1979.

Signs of growth attributed to Interstate 55. Fifty years have passed since the interstate was completed in Cape Girardeau.
Signs of growth attributed to Interstate 55. Fifty years have passed since the interstate was completed in Cape Girardeau.Danny Walter

According to the state Department of Transportation, Missouri was the first state to award a construction contract under the provisions of the Federal-Aid Highway Act of 1956, signed by President Dwight Eisenhower. The first section of interstate completed in Missouri was a segment of Interstate 70 built in St. Charles County on Nov. 9, 1956.

Built to give the southeast part of Missouri a safer route to St. Louis, I-55 replaced U.S. 61 as the main thoroughfare.

Cape Girardeau Ward 4 Councilman Robbie Guard said I-55 increased availability to the Cape Girardeau community and to St. Louis.

"I'm a sixth generation Cape Girardeau resident," Guard said. "I still remember the Super 8 home video of Interstate 55 still under construction out by Hopper Road because my grandparents lived right there."

Cape Girardeau Ward 6 Councilman Mark Bliss drove from St. Louis with his parents to start school at Southeast Missouri State University before the interstate was complete.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
People arriving late at the Interstate 55 dedication were obliged to walk as far as a mile and a half along the just-completed interstate near Perryville, Missouri.
People arriving late at the Interstate 55 dedication were obliged to walk as far as a mile and a half along the just-completed interstate near Perryville, Missouri.Southeast Missourian file

"In subsequent years, you started to see a lot more students from St Louis come down to SEMO because I-55 had been completed," Bliss said. "That made a big difference on the number of people coming down, at least from my perspective. Over the years, of course, there's been a lot of development."

Mayor Stacy Kinder agreed that having the I-55 access in Cape Girardeau has been tremendous to the city's growth and development over the past half-century. She said today's business and travel habits demand a fast, efficient way to get safely to a destination, so the city's ability to serve as an ideal location for industry, work, school or as a weekend destination for tournaments or entertainment, is better enhanced by I-55.

"To be economically viable today, a city really needs to have an interstate connection," Bliss added. "There's a lot of things that wouldn't be developed if it weren't for I-55. SportsPlex is out there because of the interstate, as well as all the development along Siemers Drive. I don't think that would be there were it not for 55."

Mark Croarkin, southeast district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation, said traffic between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis has tripled since the completion of I-55, from about 8,000 vehicles a day in 1972 to about 26,000 today.

"Tourism is definitely impacted by the number of people that use I-55," said Brenda Newbern, executive director of VisitCape. "Whether or not they were intending to come to Cape Girardeau, or just passing through and needed to stop for gas or food because of it's proximity between St Louis and Memphis (Tennessee). That in and of itself is a big asset for us."

Women showing their support for new Interstate 55.
Women showing their support for new Interstate 55.Southeast Missourian file

Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce said the impact of the Federal Interstate System on business and commerce cannot be understated.

Dustin Boatwright, a commissioner of Missouri Highways and Transportation and chief engineer for the Little River Drainage District concurred, saying the interstate provides a growing corridor for freight movement along with providing a connection through the heart of the United States's prime agricultural landscape with major metropolitan areas such as New Orleans, Memphis, St. Louis and Chicago.

For the last 50 years, I-55 has brought the world closer to Cape Girardeau while still remaining at a comfortable distance.

"That interstate makes the world smaller both from an economic and social standpoint, while still being able to enjoy all the perks of living in a city like Cape Girardeau," Guard said. "I've always said, if you look at I-55, because of that highway you can live and have small-town atmosphere and can be an hour and 40 minutes away from anything in the world."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy