Fifty years ago: I-55 link between Cape and St. Louis completed

People arriving late at the Interstate 55 dedication were obliged to walk as far as a mile and a half along the just-completed interstate near Perryville, Missouri. Southeast Missourian file

"In subsequent years, you started to see a lot more students from St Louis come down to SEMO because I-55 had been completed," Bliss said. "That made a big difference on the number of people coming down, at least from my perspective. Over the years, of course, there's been a lot of development."

Mayor Stacy Kinder agreed that having the I-55 access in Cape Girardeau has been tremendous to the city's growth and development over the past half-century. She said today's business and travel habits demand a fast, efficient way to get safely to a destination, so the city's ability to serve as an ideal location for industry, work, school or as a weekend destination for tournaments or entertainment, is better enhanced by I-55.

"To be economically viable today, a city really needs to have an interstate connection," Bliss added. "There's a lot of things that wouldn't be developed if it weren't for I-55. SportsPlex is out there because of the interstate, as well as all the development along Siemers Drive. I don't think that would be there were it not for 55."

Mark Croarkin, southeast district engineer for Missouri Department of Transportation, said traffic between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis has tripled since the completion of I-55, from about 8,000 vehicles a day in 1972 to about 26,000 today.

"Tourism is definitely impacted by the number of people that use I-55," said Brenda Newbern, executive director of VisitCape. "Whether or not they were intending to come to Cape Girardeau, or just passing through and needed to stop for gas or food because of it's proximity between St Louis and Memphis (Tennessee). That in and of itself is a big asset for us."

Women showing their support for new Interstate 55. Southeast Missourian file

Rob Gilligan, president and CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce said the impact of the Federal Interstate System on business and commerce cannot be understated.

Dustin Boatwright, a commissioner of Missouri Highways and Transportation and chief engineer for the Little River Drainage District concurred, saying the interstate provides a growing corridor for freight movement along with providing a connection through the heart of the United States's prime agricultural landscape with major metropolitan areas such as New Orleans, Memphis, St. Louis and Chicago.

For the last 50 years, I-55 has brought the world closer to Cape Girardeau while still remaining at a comfortable distance.

"That interstate makes the world smaller both from an economic and social standpoint, while still being able to enjoy all the perks of living in a city like Cape Girardeau," Guard said. "I've always said, if you look at I-55, because of that highway you can live and have small-town atmosphere and can be an hour and 40 minutes away from anything in the world."