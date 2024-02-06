All sections
NewsApril 21, 2021
Fifty-four new Eagle Scouts honored at River Campus ceremony
Fifty-four new Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, along with class sponsor Ronald Green, were honored with a ceremony Saturday in the Bedell Performance Theater at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus. Green provided the keynote address at the event, and presented medals to this year's class -- officially named the 2020 Ronald S. Green Class of Eagle Scouts...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
story image illustation

Fifty-four new Eagle Scouts from Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, along with class sponsor Ronald Green, were honored with a ceremony Saturday in the Bedell Performance Theater at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

Green provided the keynote address at the event, and presented medals to this year's class -- officially named the 2020 Ronald S. Green Class of Eagle Scouts.

According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association, Green -- who is also an Eagle Scout -- served the Boy Scouts of America as a commissioned professional scouter for 40 years on six different councils. In 2019, Green received the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award for his leadership and service to the Boy Scouts.

In order to reach Eagle rank, Scouts must demonstrate leadership over several years, create and maintain a significant service project that benefits the community and earn a minimum of 21 merit badges in different categories such as first aid, environmental science, lifesaving, emergency preparedness, personal management, citizenship and outdoor skills. The final obstacle Scouts face before earning their designation is a lengthy formal review before a board of Eagle Scouts and community representatives. It's estimated less than 6% of all Scouts obtain the rank of Eagle.

