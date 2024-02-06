Fifty-four new Eagle Scouts honored at River Campus ceremony

According to a news release from the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association, Green -- who is also an Eagle Scout -- served the Boy Scouts of America as a commissioned professional scouter for 40 years on six different councils. In 2019, Green received the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award for his leadership and service to the Boy Scouts.

In order to reach Eagle rank, Scouts must demonstrate leadership over several years, create and maintain a significant service project that benefits the community and earn a minimum of 21 merit badges in different categories such as first aid, environmental science, lifesaving, emergency preparedness, personal management, citizenship and outdoor skills. The final obstacle Scouts face before earning their designation is a lengthy formal review before a board of Eagle Scouts and community representatives. It's estimated less than 6% of all Scouts obtain the rank of Eagle.