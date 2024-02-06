Fifth Stoddard County resident dies of coronavirus

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported one new virus case Wednesday, pushing its total of confirmed cases to 69. Officials are reporting 24 “probable” cases. According to the health center, “probable” cases stem from clinical criteria and epidemiologic evidence but no confirmed lab test; detection of specific antigen in a clinical specimen and meets clinical criteria or is epidemiologically linked; or meets vital records criteria with no confirmed lab test.

The center reported Wednesday that 70 county residents have recovered from the virus. The cases have been reported in Cape Girardeau (34), Jackson (31) and elsewhere in the county (28). Two county residents have died because of the disease related to coronavirus.

No new cases were reported in Bollinger (6), Scott (94) or Perry counties. Eight Scott County deaths have been attributed to the virus.

The only other county in the region to report new cases Wednesday was Union County, Illinois. Three new virus cases were reported, bringing the county’s total patient count to 143. Alexander County, Illinois, has not reported a new case recently; its case count remaining at eight. Virus cases in those counties are in the Anna and Ullin areas.