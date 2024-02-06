All sections
October 9, 2018

Fields of Faith to be held Wednesday at Houck Stadium in Cape

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Fields of Faith, an annual faith-based crusade involving students coming together on athletic fields nationwide, will be held in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night.

Mike Litzelfelner, Fellowship of Christian Athletes representative, said there hasnï¿½t been an event like this one in the Cape Girardeau area for several years.

ï¿½Itï¿½s kind of resurrected itself, at least in our location,ï¿½ he said Friday. ï¿½There was one a couple of nights ago in Poplar Bluff, and there were over 3,000 students who showed up for it.ï¿½

The event, to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Houck Stadium on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, will begin with worship music by local band The Brothers Walker. Special guest speaker for the event will be Kweku Arkorful, former Southeast football player and founder of the Honorable Young Men Club at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.

Fields of Faith is an initiative started by one of the leaders of FCA, Litzelflener said, who questioned what it would be like for students to come together across the nation for one night on athletic fields and share stories about their faith.

ï¿½The meat of the program is really students sharing their faith and sharing their favorite Scriptures with other students,ï¿½ Litzelfelner said. ï¿½Itï¿½s open to the public, itï¿½s free and there are no age restrictions.ï¿½

Litzelfelner said he expects people anywhere from middle school age all the way up to college age.

Hosts for the evening include students from Jackson, Cape Girardeau and two students from Southeast, he said.

ï¿½Believers or unbelievers, it really doesnï¿½t matter,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½Itï¿½s an opportunity for the community to come together on one night.ï¿½

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

