On a seasonably warm night at venerable Houck Stadium, more than 300 young people heard heartfelt testimonies from three college undergraduate athletes about how Jesus is the answer to troubled times at Wednesday's Fields of Faith event.

Nygal Russell, junior guard for the Southeast Missouri State University's Redhawks men's basketball team, said he grew up in a strict, believing family in Houston.

"When I got to college, I wanted to 'wild out' and live the life I thought I wanted," he said.

Russell credits his association with a pastor and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) — the event sponsor — with showing him "Jesus wanted me to be part of his family."

"I injured my back, lost my starting spot and missed four or five games. In the past when I got hurt, I'd get really angry. But then I remembered a verse from the Bible, James 1:1-2, which reads, 'When troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow.'"

Russell said he continues to struggle with life but, "I'm stronger because I hear God's voice through other people."

Farmington, Missouri, native Alyson Tucker, a junior infielder with the Redhawks women's softball squad, said her boyfriend broke up with her while she was attending Jefferson College in 2018.

"I tried to fill myself up with worldly fleshly desires like having sex (and) I began to feel worthless and empty," she said.

Through the intervention of a friend after Tucker's transfer to SEMO, a change began to happen.

"I saw Jesus' love pour into me and it overflows," she said, citing Ezekiel 36:26: "A new heart I will give you and a new spirit I will put within you and take away your heart of stone."