On a seasonably warm night at venerable Houck Stadium, more than 300 young people heard heartfelt testimonies from three college undergraduate athletes about how Jesus is the answer to troubled times at Wednesday's Fields of Faith event.
Nygal Russell, junior guard for the Southeast Missouri State University's Redhawks men's basketball team, said he grew up in a strict, believing family in Houston.
"When I got to college, I wanted to 'wild out' and live the life I thought I wanted," he said.
Russell credits his association with a pastor and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) — the event sponsor — with showing him "Jesus wanted me to be part of his family."
"I injured my back, lost my starting spot and missed four or five games. In the past when I got hurt, I'd get really angry. But then I remembered a verse from the Bible, James 1:1-2, which reads, 'When troubles of any kind come your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy. For you know when your faith is tested, your endurance has a chance to grow.'"
Russell said he continues to struggle with life but, "I'm stronger because I hear God's voice through other people."
Farmington, Missouri, native Alyson Tucker, a junior infielder with the Redhawks women's softball squad, said her boyfriend broke up with her while she was attending Jefferson College in 2018.
"I tried to fill myself up with worldly fleshly desires like having sex (and) I began to feel worthless and empty," she said.
Through the intervention of a friend after Tucker's transfer to SEMO, a change began to happen.
"I saw Jesus' love pour into me and it overflows," she said, citing Ezekiel 36:26: "A new heart I will give you and a new spirit I will put within you and take away your heart of stone."
Tucker advised the high school and college students in attendance in Houck's north (visiting) bleachers to "ask God for a new heart because you will never regret it."
Former Jackson High School running back Seth Waters recalls accepting Christ at "a very young age but I did a complete 180 around my junior year (at JHS), thinking I would find God again later on in life."
Waters, now a sophomore golfer at Mineral Area College, said he began to experience depression for the first time.
"I felt super alone but I didn't want to give up the fun I thought I was having," Waters explained, adding he recalls asking his mother whether he should go on medication to deal with his emotional lows.
Waters said on a particular Thursday night in his dorm room, he recommitted his life to Christ.
"I truly felt the goodness of God and it was unbelievable," he said, adding a word of counsel to those listening attentively to Waters' message.
"You might think by walking with Christ you're giving up the fun but God has so much more to offer. Fun is temporary. God is eternal and He is 100% worth it," he said.
The Fields of Faith organization, sponsored by FCA, holds this evening of Christian inspiration for young people on athletic fields all over the nation on the same night.
The mission, according to the event website, is for "students to challenge their peers to read the Bible and follow Jesus Christ."
