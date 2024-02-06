All sections
NewsMarch 6, 2024

Fiber Festival March 22, 23

Mesta Meadows is gearing up for its third annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival. The event will be Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, at the Mesta Meadows ranch, located 1 mile west of Glen Allen on Highway 34. Following the success of last year's event, which drew over 700 attendees from across the region, this year's festival promises an even more immersive experience for visitors, according to Mesta Meadows owners Ed and Terri Crowley...

Banner Press
Sheep sheering demonstrations will be among the many attractions at the third annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival March 22 and 23 at Mesta Meadows in Glen Allen.
Sheep sheering demonstrations will be among the many attractions at the third annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival March 22 and 23 at Mesta Meadows in Glen Allen.Courtesy of Mesta Meadows

Mesta Meadows is gearing up for its third annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival. The event will be Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, at the Mesta Meadows ranch, located 1 mile west of Glen Allen on Highway 34.

Following the success of last year's event, which drew over 700 attendees from across the region, this year's festival promises an even more immersive experience for visitors, according to Mesta Meadows owners Ed and Terri Crowley.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a real working sheep ranch, witness a world-renowned sheep shearer in action, and participate in activities celebrating the heritage of the sheep and wool industry and the fiber artisan community. Festival attendance is free.

Highlights of the festival include:

  • Sheep sheering: Tony Troendle, a globally acclaimed sheep shearing professional from South Dakota, will provide sheep sheering demonstrations both Friday and Saturday.
  • Live music: Green & Grassy band will be playing folk and country tunes from 2 to 5 p.m. each day.
  • Artisan demonstrations and classes: Visitors will have the opportunity to explore vendor booths offering crafts, attend classes on spinning, and witness artisans demonstrating their skills. Educational classes include continuous strand weaving, soap making, pot holder weaving for children, and more.
  • Entertainment and activities: A petting zoo will be open all day Friday. And from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, a photo booth will be set up and there will be games for children and families. In addition, The Mason Jar Store on the ranch and food booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

For more information about Mesta Meadows or the festival, go to: https://www.mestameadows.com/fiber-festival. Or visit the Facebook page: Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

