Fiber Festival March 22, 23

Mesta Meadows is gearing up for its third annual Ozark Highland Sheep and Fiber Festival. The event will be Friday and Saturday, March 22 and 23, at the Mesta Meadows ranch, located 1 mile west of Glen Allen on Highway 34.

Following the success of last year's event, which drew over 700 attendees from across the region, this year's festival promises an even more immersive experience for visitors, according to Mesta Meadows owners Ed and Terri Crowley.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a real working sheep ranch, witness a world-renowned sheep shearer in action, and participate in activities celebrating the heritage of the sheep and wool industry and the fiber artisan community. Festival attendance is free.