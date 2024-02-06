All sections
NewsJuly 19, 2021
FGR Mechanical donates less-lethal weapons to Cape Police Department
FGR Mechanical donated three Byrna HD non-lethal launchers to Cape Girardeau Police Department recently. The launchers use compressed air to shoot .68 caliber rounds of chemical irritant projectiles that can disable a threat from up to 60 feet away...
Monica Obradovic

FGR Mechanical donated three Byrna HD non-lethal launchers to Cape Girardeau Police Department recently.

The launchers use compressed air to shoot .68 caliber rounds of chemical irritant projectiles that can disable a threat from up to 60 feet away.

Cape Girardeau police will utilize the launchers to handle situations where it may be necessary to disrupt a suspect’s actions when the suspect hasn’t created an immediate threat to human life, but is still capable of committing harmful acts at a moment’s notice, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

“If we have a violent suspect in possession of a bladed weapon and the suspect does not have a hostage or is not close enough to immediately injure a citizen or officer at that time, these projectiles could be used to detain the suspect,” Hann said.

FGR Mechanical has assisted local police many times in the past. The Cape Girardeau-based company fabricated the interior of the department’s major case squad evidence-response trailer.

Gene Reutzel and his son, Griffan Reutzel, co-own FGR Mechanical. In the past, they’ve donated money to the police department so it could purchase equipment for its defensive-tactics room.

“We want the police to feel like the public appreciates them,” Griffan Reutzel said. “We want to try and be a small part of boosting their morale so they can feel supported.”

Reutzel owns Liberty Teeth Armory, a gun shop off Commercial Street. He said he heard of Byrna’s less-lethal launchers through a distributor and thought they’d be good for police to have.

Hann said the Byrna HDs will be used, but officers will not blatantly disregard their own safety.

“There have been countless officer deaths when an officer attempted to use a less lethal tool and they were killed in the line of duty,” Hann said.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has explored multiple less lethal options and this product appears to fit their current need, he added.

“With the addition of any new resource such as the Byrna HD, our officers will go through thorough training on the projectile’s functions and our own department’s policy regarding its use,” Hann said. “We are honored to have FGR Mechanical in our city. Their donation may potentially save a life in the future.”

