FGR Mechanical donates less-lethal weapons to Cape Police Department

FGR Mechanical donated three Byrna HD non-lethal launchers to Cape Girardeau Police Department recently.

The launchers use compressed air to shoot .68 caliber rounds of chemical irritant projectiles that can disable a threat from up to 60 feet away.

Cape Girardeau police will utilize the launchers to handle situations where it may be necessary to disrupt a suspect’s actions when the suspect hasn’t created an immediate threat to human life, but is still capable of committing harmful acts at a moment’s notice, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

“If we have a violent suspect in possession of a bladed weapon and the suspect does not have a hostage or is not close enough to immediately injure a citizen or officer at that time, these projectiles could be used to detain the suspect,” Hann said.

FGR Mechanical has assisted local police many times in the past. The Cape Girardeau-based company fabricated the interior of the department’s major case squad evidence-response trailer.

Gene Reutzel and his son, Griffan Reutzel, co-own FGR Mechanical. In the past, they’ve donated money to the police department so it could purchase equipment for its defensive-tactics room.