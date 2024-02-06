FFA alums still earning to live and living to serve

They may have graduated, but for many alums FFA is still a big part of their lives. They use the skills they learned and experience they received in their work and home life as well as share their knowledge with current FFA students.

Adam Birk grew up on a farm (beef operation) and was a member of 4-H, so it was a natural transition for him to jump into FFA during his freshman year at Jackson high school.

He started off in basic agriclture classes, and in his junior year took AG Construction where he built a 46-foot-long hay trailer in the school’s welding shop. He’s proud to say the trailer is still in use on his family’s farm today.

Birk was president of his chapter in high school and a state officer in college at Southeast Missouri State University. Being a part of FFA in high school gave Birk his first experiences in leadership through learning about parliamentary procedure and setting a good example for others.

“I can look back at that as one of the best teamwork experiences.” Birk said.

As a state officer, he attended FFA state conventions, where he credits the opportunities there with helping him grow in confidence. Birk said giving speeches in front of a crowd of thousands of people taught him he could survive embarrassing himself when stumbling over his words and that has helped him be confident in business interactions today.

“FFA was very good at breaking me out of my shell.” Birk said.

Today Birk is a partner on a farm in Sikeston, Missouri, and continues to work with the Jackson FFA chapter judging students’ presentations. Birk still remembers when he was a student and had his sales skills evaluated as he successfully “sold” a horse blanket to a judge. He has since learned as a judge himself they always say yes.

“We’re supposed to always agree to keep confidence up.” Birk said.