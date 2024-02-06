Fewer pets spooked by fireworks this year

As area residents cleaned up the detritus of Fourth of July fireworks from their lawns and driveways this weekend, one unintended consequence of Independence weekend neighborhood celebrations isn’t so easy to resolve.

Small animals can become spooked from decibel-straining cherry bombs and some run away from their owners.

“A white poodle with an American flag painted on its back was dropped off to us a couple of years back,” reported Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.

“The dog had no tag and no microchip and its owner didn’t know to come here to claim him,” she said, pointing out canines and felines can be easily scared by loud fireworks.

“(The dog) sat here and never got claimed,” Poston said, “and, tragically, we had to adopt him out.”

Poston said fireworks users are getting better about being proactive when it comes to their pets.