Fewer pets spooked by fireworks this year

As area residents cleaned up the detritus of Fourth of July fireworks from their lawns and driveways this weekend, one unintended consequence of Independence weekend neighborhood celebrations isn’t so easy to resolve.
Small animals can become spooked from decibel-straining cherry bombs and some run away from their owners.
“A white poodle with an American flag painted on its back was dropped off to us a couple of years back,” reported Tracy Poston, executive director of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, 2536 Boutin Drive in Cape Girardeau.
“The dog had no tag and no microchip and its owner didn’t know to come here to claim him,” she said, pointing out canines and felines can be easily scared by loud fireworks.
“(The dog) sat here and never got claimed,” Poston said, “and, tragically, we had to adopt him out.”
Poston said fireworks users are getting better about being proactive when it comes to their pets.
“We’re seeing about half the spooked pets that we did when I first started working here,” said Poston, whose tenure with the local Humane Society began 12 years ago.
“We had six dogs dropped off this year (on the Fourth),” she said, “but I can remember past years when the number was more like 14 or 15.”
Poston remembered a border collie she once owned personally.
“I kind of dreaded (fireworks) because Sally was terrified, just beside herself,” Poston recalled. (She) couldn’t stop shaking.”
“We get more dogs but cats can be scared too,” Poston said, noting a lost tabby was dropped off at the shelter July 3.
Poston said she is excited her office is about to participate in Empty the Shelters, a national adoption event Friday through Sunday.
“You can adopt a pet those three days for a (reduced) adoption fee of $25,” she said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.