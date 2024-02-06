Fewer 2020 traffic stops in Missouri, but disparity remains

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Traffic stops and arrests resulting from those stops declined sharply in Missouri last year in large part because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Black motorists were still far more likely to be pulled over and arrested, according to a report released Tuesday.

Since 2000, the Missouri Attorney General's Office has been tasked with compiling annual reports on traffic stops. The law requiring the report was prompted by concerns about racial bias in traffic stops, and Black motorists over the years have been far more likely to be stopped than whites.

The report for calendar 2020 was no exception. Black motorists were 71% more likely to be pulled over than white drivers, and 25% more likely to be arrested. The report found an average of 22.64 out of every 100 white motorists were stopped, compared to 38.77 out of every 100 Black motorists. For arrests, 3.7% of white motorists who were pulled over were arrested, compared to 4.61% of Black drivers who were pulled over.

Those percentages were actually an improvement. In 2019, Black drivers were 95% more likely to be pulled over by police in Missouri, and 36% more likely to be arrested. The stop disparity in 2019 was the worst since reporting began.

Still, the numbers remain troubling, said Nimrod Chapel Jr., president of the Missouri NAACP.

"The NAACP is deeply concerned that even in a pandemic where large portions of the minority community were providing essential services, we were still pulled over at an incredibly high and disproportionate rate," Chapel said.