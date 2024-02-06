Few virus cases, deaths among Missouri's vaccinated

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Few fully vaccinated Missourians later caught COVID-19 and even fewer died from the virus, data released this week by the state health department show.

Data released this week by the agency show 2% of fully vaccinated people caught the virus, or about 5,500 out of more than 3.1 million vaccinated Missourians. Of fully vaccinated Missourians, 655 died from the illness, or about .02%.

The Department of Health and Senior Services said most of the breakthrough infections and deaths were among people with other risk factors.