All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJune 10, 2020

Few new coronavirus cases reported in region

Only five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the region. Scott County officials reported two new cases, bringing the total number of virus cases in the county to 124. Eighty-five county residents have recovered from the disease associated with the coronavirus, and 13 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county...

Southeast Missourian

Only five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the region.

Scott County officials reported two new cases, bringing the total number of virus cases in the county to 124. Eighty-five county residents have recovered from the disease associated with the coronavirus, and 13 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Girardeau County reported one new case — 116, total (87 confirmed and 29 probable), 82 recoveries, three deaths.

One new case was reported in each Stoddard County (105 total, 54 recoveries, six deaths) and Perry County (75 total, 56 recoveries, no deaths) in Missouri.

No new cases were reported in Union County (165 total, 61 recoveries, 13 deaths) or Alexander County (15 total, 15 recoveries, no deaths) in Illinois.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy