Few new coronavirus cases reported in region

Only five new COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in the region.
Scott County officials reported two new cases, bringing the total number of virus cases in the county to 124. Eighty-five county residents have recovered from the disease associated with the coronavirus, and 13 deaths have been attributed to the virus in the county.
Cape Girardeau County reported one new case — 116, total (87 confirmed and 29 probable), 82 recoveries, three deaths.
One new case was reported in each Stoddard County (105 total, 54 recoveries, six deaths) and Perry County (75 total, 56 recoveries, no deaths) in Missouri.
No new cases were reported in Union County (165 total, 61 recoveries, 13 deaths) or Alexander County (15 total, 15 recoveries, no deaths) in Illinois.
