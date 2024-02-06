Few hit so far by cuts to aid for Missouri seniors, disabled

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Few people have lost in-home and nursing care despite recent funding cuts, but Republican lawmakers Friday said they're still trying to come up with a funding solution to prevent further reductions to services.

Data from the Department of Health and Senior Services show only 35 people were dropped out of close to 60,000 receiving services at the end of September, although it hasn't been long since Republican Gov. Eric Greitens in June vetoed a bill that would have prevented cuts.

The budget, as passed by lawmakers in May, cut in-home and nursing home services for about 8,300 seniors and people with disabilities. Greitens decried another bill passed by lawmakers to sweep $35.4 million from various dedicated funds to maintain the current level of personal-care services was a "last-minute budget gimmick."

"Right now, we're less than four months into the fiscal year, but at some point the budget axe will fall, and it will be vulnerable Missourians who are hurt the most," Senate Democratic Leader Gina Walsh said in a Friday statement. "Let's be clear -- the only person who can stop the governor's cuts is the governor himself."

Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.