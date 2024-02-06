Few contested races in Scott, Perry counties

Few contested races are on city and school-board election ballots this April in Scott and Perry counties.
The major exceptions include school-board races in the Scott City and Kelly school districts, according to the Scott County Clerk's Office.
Five people are running for two seats on the Scott City school board, including incumbent Gary Miller.
Board member Gary Elders is not seeking re-election.
The other candidates running for the Scott City school board are Erica Huffman, Bekky Underwood, Timothy Lowery and Raquel Dannenmueller.
In the Kelly school board election, incumbents John Felter and Paul Ruff are seeking three-year terms. They are challenged by Dorothy Lewer, Rob Staggs and Robby Lemonds.
In Scott City government, the only contested race is for Ward 4 alderman, said city clerk Michael Dudek.
Scott City Alderman Michael Ellison is facing a re-election challenge from Kenny Page.
In Chaffee, Missouri, there is a Ward 3 council contest for a two-year term between incumbent Alan Cook and Doyle Wilson.
There is a contest between incumbent Karen LeGrand and challenger John Daniels for Ward 4 alderman in Oran, Missouri.
Voters in Morley, Missouri, will choose from among Kenneth Rodgers, Gennell Casey and Margaret "Peggy" Belcher to fill two seats on the board of aldermen.
In Perryville, Missouri, incumbent Douglas Martin is seeking re-election as Ward 2 alderman. He is challenged by Sharon Unterreiner.
There also are contested races for positions on the Perry County Hospital Board and the Perry County Health Department Board.
Incumbent Beth Guth is opposed by William "Bill" Bohnert for a five-year term on the hospital board.
Voters will choose from among three candidates for two positions on the health department board. The candidates are Mary Boxdorfer, Ali Dibooglu and Sharon K. Unterreiner.
