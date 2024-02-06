Few contested races in Scott, Perry counties

Few contested races are on city and school-board election ballots this April in Scott and Perry counties.

The major exceptions include school-board races in the Scott City and Kelly school districts, according to the Scott County Clerk's Office.

Five people are running for two seats on the Scott City school board, including incumbent Gary Miller.

Board member Gary Elders is not seeking re-election.

The other candidates running for the Scott City school board are Erica Huffman, Bekky Underwood, Timothy Lowery and Raquel Dannenmueller.

In the Kelly school board election, incumbents John Felter and Paul Ruff are seeking three-year terms. They are challenged by Dorothy Lewer, Rob Staggs and Robby Lemonds.

In Scott City government, the only contested race is for Ward 4 alderman, said city clerk Michael Dudek.

Scott City Alderman Michael Ellison is facing a re-election challenge from Kenny Page.