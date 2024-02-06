All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 11, 2018

Ferrell honored

Longtime federal prosecutor Larry Ferrell, center, is bracketed by Associate Circuit Judge Blake Pearson of Scott County and Naz Shareef of Topeka, Kansas, at a retirement reception for Ferrell at Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Ferrell served 26 years as assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and led the office in Cape Girardeau since its inception in 1991. Ferrell also was part of the U.S. team advising Iraqi prosecutors in presenting evidence of war crimes in the trial of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Naz Shareef, originally from Kurdistan, served as translator and cultural adviser for his team in Iraq. Ferrell was instrumental in helping Shareef attain U.S. citizenship after service to the U.S. military. Friends and colleagues of Ferrell, including a constellation of judicial officials and law enforcement leaders, filled the restaurant to celebrate his service.

story image illustation
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Longtime federal prosecutor Larry Ferrell, center, is bracketed by Associate Circuit Judge Blake Pearson of Scott County and Naz Shareef of Topeka, Kansas, at a retirement reception for Ferrell at Katy O'Ferrell's Irish Pub and Restaurant in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday. Ferrell served 26 years as assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri and led the office in Cape Girardeau since its inception in 1991. Ferrell also was part of the U.S. team advising Iraqi prosecutors in presenting evidence of war crimes in the trial of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Naz Shareef, originally from Kurdistan, served as translator and cultural adviser for his team in Iraq. Ferrell was instrumental in helping Shareef attain U.S. citizenship after service to the U.S. military. Friends and colleagues of Ferrell, including a constellation of judicial officials and law enforcement leaders, filled the restaurant to celebrate his service.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy