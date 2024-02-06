Ferguson to pay $3M for naked, unarmed man's stun gun death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The city of Ferguson, Missouri, dropped its appeal of a federal jury's $3 million award to survivors of a naked, unarmed, black man who died after a police officer repeatedly shocked him with a stun gun and will pay the money, court filings show.

A federal judge in St. Louis, after a brief hearing Wednesday, deferred his approval of the settlement until March 1, giving additional time for Jason Moore's survivors to structure how his 18-year-old son's 35-percent stake of the deal will be paid.

Moore's wife and mother also are part of the settlement with the St. Louis suburb, ex-officer Brian Kaminski and former police chief Thomas Jackson.

It's unclear why the city agreed to settle for the same amount jurors awarded Moore's family in November -- a verdict Ferguson had been appealing, calling it "a miscarriage of justice" and worthy of a new trial.

A Ferguson spokesman said Friday the city had no comment.

The family's lawsuit insisted Moore was suffering from a psychological disorder when police confronted him in September 2011 as he ran nude down a street yelling, "God is good" and "I am Jesus" at passing vehicles.

Moore, 31, died after Kaminski, who is white, repeatedly shot him with a stun gun.