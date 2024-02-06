Ferguson making progress, Justice Department attorneys say

ST. LOUIS -- Ferguson, Missouri, is making progress in the effort to end racial bias in police and court practices, but the city needs to be more transparent, attorneys for the U.S. Department of Justice told a federal judge Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry heard an update on a consent agreement reached in 2016. The St. Louis suburb has been under scrutiny since the August 2014 death of Michael Brown, an unarmed, black 18-year-old fatally shot by white officer Darren Wilson.

Wilson was cleared of wrongdoing and resigned in November 2014, but the shooting led to months of unrest and prompted a Justice Department investigation. A lawsuit filed by the Justice Department was settled last year when Ferguson agreed to the consent agreement Perry was appointed to oversee.

Justice Department attorney Amy Senier gave Ferguson high marks for developing policies on issues such as officer recruitment and use of force. She said the city developed a citizen review board for police and is working to find additional ways to engage the community.

"We believe we are all working together in good faith to reach the requirements of the decree," Senier said.

But Senier and some of the 12 residents who spoke at the hearing said they don't believe the public is being kept informed about all the efforts. Senier said she is particularly concerned about the city website, which she described as outdated on such things as how to file complaints or pay court fees.

Resident Nick Kasoff, who was a driving force behind a successful ballot initiative outlining strict requirements for police body and dashboard cameras, said that two months after the issue passed with 71 percent of the vote, "the city has acted as though it never happened." He said the city website makes no mention of the requirements.