Ferguson charges dropped 5 years after veteran's arrest

ST. LOUIS -- Prosecutors in Ferguson, Missouri, have dropped charges against a Navy veteran who lost his job after his arrest five years ago in a case highlighted in a scathing U.S. Department of Justice report, attorneys for the man said Tuesday.

Fred Watson was sitting in his car after playing pickup basketball in 2012 when an officer approached and eventually pointed a gun at his head. Watson contended he did nothing wrong but eventually was charged with nine municipal counts for offenses such as driving with an expired license and failing to wear a seat belt.

All nine charges were dropped Monday. No explanation was given, but the decision came a week after a New York Times article stating the persistent charges against Watson raised doubts about reform in Ferguson.

Watson, a black 37-year-old single father from St. Louis, said in a statement the decision to drop charges won't get him his job back. He had worked as a government cybersecurity contractor for nearly 10 years at the time of his arrest, including two years with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency. He had top-secret security clearance, which he lost because of the arrest.

"I don't have my security clearance," Watson said. "I'm looking for a work, and I'm worried about how we are going to keep the lights on and food on the table."

Watson said Ferguson and other municipal courts around St. Louis "have destroyed the lives of families throughout this region."

The Justice Department launched an investigation of Ferguson after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in August 2014. The shooting of the unarmed, black 18-year-old by a white officer led to months of unrest. A grand jury and the Justice Department declined to prosecute officer Darren Wilson, who resigned in November 2014.