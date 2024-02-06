Feral hog hunting curtailed in Mark Twain National Forest

In response, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced Monday it was writing new rules mirroring those adopted by the Forest Service. The department currently bans all hog hunting practice on its lands, saying it is more effective to trap and kill large groups of the animals than allow hunters to try to shoot them. The department says shooting scatters the hogs.

While the new Forest Service hog hunting rules take effect immediately, feral hog hunting on MDC lands is still outlawed until the agency has time for its proposed rule change to make its way through the state's regulatory process.

Feral hogs can still be hunted on private property.