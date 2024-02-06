Fence comes down around Capaha Park Pond

Renovations to Capaha Park have come to a close and the fence has finally come down round the Capaha Park Pond in Cape Girardeau.
The project was carried out by both the Cape Girardeau Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.
The upgrades to the pond were among the
most prominent at the historic area in the heart of Cape Girardeau.
In recent years a buildup of sludge in the pond reduced the original depth of 15 feet to around 5 feet. The pond was dredged back to its original depth and filled with rainwater.
Fish habitats were added to the pond. Also, a new boardwalk and sidewalk were added to the area.
Some additional plants will be added around the pond later in the spring and the pond will be restocked with fish in June.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.