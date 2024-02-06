All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 22, 2023

Fence comes down around Capaha Park Pond

Renovations to Capaha Park have come to a close and the fence has finally come down round the Capaha Park Pond in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missourian
The fence has finally come down around Capaha Park Pond in Cape Girardeau as renovations to the park come to a close.
The fence has finally come down around Capaha Park Pond in Cape Girardeau as renovations to the park come to a close.Submitted

Renovations to Capaha Park have come to a close and the fence has finally come down round the Capaha Park Pond in Cape Girardeau.

The project was carried out by both the Cape Girardeau Public Works and Parks and Recreation departments.

The upgrades to the pond were among the

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

most prominent at the historic area in the heart of Cape Girardeau.

In recent years a buildup of sludge in the pond reduced the original depth of 15 feet to around 5 feet. The pond was dredged back to its original depth and filled with rainwater.

Fish habitats were added to the pond. Also, a new boardwalk and sidewalk were added to the area.

Some additional plants will be added around the pond later in the spring and the pond will be restocked with fish in June.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be cl...
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and ...
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
Flyaway metal from Missouri Democratic Senate candidate's ri...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
NewsOct. 23
A student's guide to SEMO Homecoming: Here’s what you need to know
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
NewsOct. 23
First Responders Month: Co-Responder Unit aids in mental health emergencies, keeping police on the streets
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-use permit for new macaroni bar
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at middle school
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy