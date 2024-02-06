FEMA: Glen Allen not eligible to receive funding after tornado

Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen, Missouri, who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed Monday, April 10, that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief.
Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County Emergency Management, told the Bollinger County Commission at its Monday morning meeting that although the tornado destroyed most of Glen Allen, it did not reach the threshold required by FEMA guidelines.
According to FEMA guidelines, a minimum of nearly $11 million worth of public infrastructure -- roads, power lines, water and sewer systems, or schools -- must be sustained before FEMA will declare the area a disaster area and pay for damaged property.
"At this point, it's not going to happen," Cooper said.
When Gov. Mike Parson visited the site April 5, the day the tornado ripped through Glen Allen, he said it would be hard to declare a disaster because it's such a small area, District 2 Commissioner Chad Hulvey said.
Even though smaller, spinoff tornadoes touched down near Grassy and Scopus, Missouri, expanding the request for relief to include them might not be enough to qualify the area as a disaster, Cooper said.
A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be set up Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at Bollinger County Health Center to help those impacted by the tornado. MARC will have information on insurance, legal services, food stamp replacement services, health and wellness services, emergency financial services and more. It will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Applicants are asked to bring a photo ID and proof of address. Meals will be provided.
