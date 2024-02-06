All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 12, 2023

FEMA: Glen Allen not eligible to receive funding after tornado

Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen, Missouri, who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed Monday, April 10, that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief. Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County Emergency Management, told the Bollinger County Commission at its Monday morning meeting that although the tornado destroyed most of Glen Allen, it did not reach the threshold required by FEMA guidelines...

Linda Redeffer
Emergency responders assess the damage left by the tornado Wednesday, April 5, in Glen Allen, Missouri.
Emergency responders assess the damage left by the tornado Wednesday, April 5, in Glen Allen, Missouri.megan Burke

Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen, Missouri, who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed Monday, April 10, that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief.

Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County Emergency Management, told the Bollinger County Commission at its Monday morning meeting that although the tornado destroyed most of Glen Allen, it did not reach the threshold required by FEMA guidelines.

According to FEMA guidelines, a minimum of nearly $11 million worth of public infrastructure -- roads, power lines, water and sewer systems, or schools -- must be sustained before FEMA will declare the area a disaster area and pay for damaged property.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"At this point, it's not going to happen," Cooper said.

When Gov. Mike Parson visited the site April 5, the day the tornado ripped through Glen Allen, he said it would be hard to declare a disaster because it's such a small area, District 2 Commissioner Chad Hulvey said.

Even though smaller, spinoff tornadoes touched down near Grassy and Scopus, Missouri, expanding the request for relief to include them might not be enough to qualify the area as a disaster, Cooper said.

A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be set up Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, at Bollinger County Health Center to help those impacted by the tornado. MARC will have information on insurance, legal services, food stamp replacement services, health and wellness services, emergency financial services and more. It will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Applicants are asked to bring a photo ID and proof of address. Meals will be provided.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy