FEMA: Glen Allen not eligible to receive funding after tornado

Uninsured property owners in Glen Allen, Missouri, who suffered loss during the April 5 tornado were informed Monday, April 10, that they do not qualify for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) relief.

Kevin Cooper, director of Bollinger County Emergency Management, told the Bollinger County Commission at its Monday morning meeting that although the tornado destroyed most of Glen Allen, it did not reach the threshold required by FEMA guidelines.

According to FEMA guidelines, a minimum of nearly $11 million worth of public infrastructure -- roads, power lines, water and sewer systems, or schools -- must be sustained before FEMA will declare the area a disaster area and pay for damaged property.