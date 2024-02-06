FEMA awards funds to county for food, shelter after flooding

A grant amounting to just more than $27,000 has been awarded to Cape Girardeau County by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
Announcement of the funding was made Thursday by the United Way of Southeast Missouri. A news release from the United Way stated local representatives of United Way, Catholic Charities, Salvation Army, American Red Cross and others will determine how the funds will be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs in this area.
According to the news release, selection of Cape Girardeau County to receive the $27,140 award was made by a board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency consisting of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, Jewish Federations of North America, Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive emergency food and shelter program funds must 1) be private voluntary not-for-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) have a voluntary board if they are private, voluntary organizations.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds should contact Donna Noe at the United Way of Southeast Missouri, 573-334-9634, for an application. Deadline for applications to be received is Tuesday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.