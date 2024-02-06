FEMA awards funds to county for food, shelter after flooding

According to the news release, selection of Cape Girardeau County to receive the $27,140 award was made by a board chaired by the Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency consisting of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, Jewish Federations of North America, Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive emergency food and shelter program funds must 1) be private voluntary not-for-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) have a voluntary board if they are private, voluntary organizations.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for emergency food and shelter program funds should contact Donna Noe at the United Way of Southeast Missouri, 573-334-9634, for an application. Deadline for applications to be received is Tuesday.