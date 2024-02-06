Mike Litz, FCA area director, said this will be the fourth Fields of Faith event this year in Southeast Missouri, with previous events at football fields in Malden, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

"The event will be led by our FCA student leadership team, and they'll have a role in the speaking and sharing along with a couple of testimonies from Southeast Missouri State athletes," Litz said.

Litz said there will be a gospel message from Matt McDonald, pastor of Gospel Life Church in Cape Girardeau. He said the worship music team will come from several local Cape Girardeau churches and will be led by Jordan Copeland, worship arts director of La Croix Church.

"We will open the gates at 6 p.m.," Litz said. "After the event, we'll invite people to come down onto the field to ask questions or receive prayer for as long as they want to stay. We want people to hear the good news about Jesus Christ and have an opportunity to respond that night and at least take the next step or ask the next question whatever that may be in their lives, and we'll have plenty of people there to pray and have conversations with anyone that shows any spiritual interest that evening and beyond."