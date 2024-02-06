All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 6, 2022

Fellowship of Christian Athletes to bring Fields of Faith event to Houck Stadium

Fields of Faith, an event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Houck Stadium at Southeast Missouri State University. According to a news release, the event will be a night of learning who God is through worship, testimonies and prayer...

Danny Walter
Participants gather on the field to pray during Fields of Faith on Oct. 13 at Houck Stadium on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau. This year's event is set for Wednesday.
Participants gather on the field to pray during Fields of Faith on Oct. 13 at Houck Stadium on Southeast Missouri State University's campus in Cape Girardeau. This year's event is set for Wednesday.Southeast Missourian file

Fields of Faith, an event sponsored by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Houck Stadium at Southeast Missouri State University.

According to a news release, the event will be a night of learning who God is through worship, testimonies and prayer.

The event is free and focused on students of all ages.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mike Litz, FCA area director, said this will be the fourth Fields of Faith event this year in Southeast Missouri, with previous events at football fields in Malden, Poplar Bluff and Sikeston.

"The event will be led by our FCA student leadership team, and they'll have a role in the speaking and sharing along with a couple of testimonies from Southeast Missouri State athletes," Litz said.

Litz said there will be a gospel message from Matt McDonald, pastor of Gospel Life Church in Cape Girardeau. He said the worship music team will come from several local Cape Girardeau churches and will be led by Jordan Copeland, worship arts director of La Croix Church.

"We will open the gates at 6 p.m.," Litz said. "After the event, we'll invite people to come down onto the field to ask questions or receive prayer for as long as they want to stay. We want people to hear the good news about Jesus Christ and have an opportunity to respond that night and at least take the next step or ask the next question whatever that may be in their lives, and we'll have plenty of people there to pray and have conversations with anyone that shows any spiritual interest that evening and beyond."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy