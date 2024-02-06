Artist Dave Pfanstiel wants viewers to "feel" the weight of his work. And they'll get the chance during an exhibition starting this week at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Artist Dave Pfanstiel will have a solo exhibit of his work beginning Friday at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri in downtown Cape Girardeau. Courtesy Dave Pfanstiel

Pfanstiel described himself as an abstract expressionist fond of working "in heavy textural settings." Getting a "heavy" texture, Pfanstiel explained, often means employing substrates that are literally heavy.

"I use concrete, I use salt ... what ends up happening is that literal weight is added to the piece and it's not just like a couple ounces, it's pounds of weight. So, I want the viewer to literally feel the weight of the piece when they're looking at it. It looks heavy because it is," Pfanstiel said before adding a caveat.

"My pieces don't weigh, like, 60 pounds. That's not what I mean. It's a visual and emotive response I want the viewer to engage in. ... For the body of work I'm going to be showing at the Arts Council, I specifically chose not to use canvas, and applied my techniques to everyday found objects that were discarded or seen as trash."

Arts Council will hold an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday for Pfanstiel's solo exhibit, which will run through July 30, at 16 N. Spanish St.