Feel Free to Browse Around

Eyebrows are one of the most prominent features on our face. Having a well-groomed brow can accentuate your eyes, shape your face and communicate emotion.

The shape of todayï¿½s brows are full and groomed. There are three main parts of your brow ï¿½ the starting point, the arch, and the ending point. Finding your brow shape is easy with these guidelines:

The Starting Point

You find the first point by holding a brow pencil vertically in line with the middle of the nostril on the side of the brow you are measuring. When you find the starting point, mark it with your brow pencil.