Feel Free to Browse Around

Eyebrows are one of the most prominent features on our face. Having a well-groomed brow can accentuate your eyes, shape your face and communicate emotion.
The shape of todayï¿½s brows are full and groomed. There are three main parts of your brow ï¿½ the starting point, the arch, and the ending point. Finding your brow shape is easy with these guidelines:
---
You find the first point by holding a brow pencil vertically in line with the middle of the nostril on the side of the brow you are measuring. When you find the starting point, mark it with your brow pencil.
Next, pivot the pencil to the center of your iris and mark that point as where your arch should be.
Finally, align your pencil from your center nostril to the outer corner of your eye and mark that point as the end of your brow. Now connect the points using light, feather-like strokes with your brow pencil.
---
Once you have the classic beauty-standard shape of your brow, then you are able to see the areas that need grooming. There are several ways to groom your brows; the most popular are tweezing, waxing and threading. One of the biggest mistakes people make at home is over-tweezing. Consulting a licensed esthetician or cosmetologist at your local spa or salon can help avoid this mistake and create the perfect brow that complements your face and eye shape.
In the end, brows reflect your unique beauty and style, so give your brows the attention they deserve.
