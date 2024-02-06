Feeding teachers and educators at Lighthouse United

Brent Good, left, a kindergarten teacher's aide at Jefferson Elementary School, shares a moment with Yazzmin Johnson, an incoming third-grade teacher at the school, during a lunch event for teachers and educators Saturday at Lighthouse United in Cape Girardeau. Event participants were able to drive around the church parking lot and had the option to receive their meals without leaving their vehicles. "We~ve got a great meal that we've prepared for teachers and educators and we just want to say 'Thank you,'" the Rev. Adrian Taylor Jr. said in a Friday phone interview. "We just want to, you know, just kind of take it easy and smile and try to bring a little joy in the world right now. I think the world needs some of that." Jacob Wiegand