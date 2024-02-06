All sections
NewsJune 16, 2022

Feeding Frenzy event to be held Thursday at Nature Center

At 2 p.m. Thursday afteroon, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will demonstrate the eating habits of reptiles, amphibians and various animals native to Missouri. The event, called -- Feeding Frenzy -- welcomes families to witness how animals are fed, while also learning a little bit about them...

Michael Leifer
A girl watches a tiger salamander eat a worm.
A girl watches a tiger salamander eat a worm.Courtesy of Missouri Department of Conservation
At 2 p.m. Thursday afteroon, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will demonstrate the eating habits of reptiles, amphibians and various animals native to Missouri. The event, called -- Feeding Frenzy -- welcomes families to witness how animals are fed, while also learning a little bit about them.

Local News

