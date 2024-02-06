The Missouri Department of Conservation is taking action to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease, or CWD, in deer populations, by expanding its CWD management zone from 41 to 48 counties.

The zone will now include Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

Chronic wasting disease is a fatal illness infecting deer and other members of the deer family, and a case was discovered last year in Perry County.

CWD is not known to infect humans or livestock, according to the United States Geological Surveyï¿½s National Wildlife Health Centerï¿½s website, but once itï¿½s established in an area, it is next to impossible to eradicate ï¿½ caused by misshapen proteins called prions, sanitation efforts such as bleach or fire do not affect it.

Since CWD has no vaccine or cure, and spreads through contact between deer, MDC will require landowners and hunters to stop feeding deer and placing minerals for them, effective July 1.

The Wildlife Code of Missouri prohibits year-round the placement of grain, salt products, minerals and other consumables used to attract deer in a CWD management zone, according to a news release.

However, feed may be placed within 100 feet of any residence or occupied building, or for agricultural purposes including feeding livestock or growing food for crop or livestock, according to the release.

Hunters also will be required to participate in mandatory sampling during the first two days of the statewide gun season, said MDC wildlife regional supervisor Matt Bowyer.

ï¿½It will be similar to the old check-station days,ï¿½ Bowyer said, where hunters were required to bring their harvested deer to a station for processing.

Further prevention efforts will include increased availability of antlerless permits, according to an MDC news release.

Antlerless firearm season also will be extended within the CWD management zone, the release stated, to increase the number of deer harvested.

ï¿½We have a protocol that says anytime we get a positive [case of CWD], we draw a 25-mile radius circle. Counties touched by that circle are typically put into a CWD management zone. Those counties then will fall into our mandatory sampling counties for next fall. That intensifies our sampling for that disease around a known positive,ï¿½ Bowyer said.