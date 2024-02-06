All sections
July 30, 2020

Fee established for food trucks in Jackson

Seeking a measure of oversight over mobile food vehicles in city parks, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted recently to levy a $15-a-day fee on their operators. According to an ordinance passed July 20, the sole vending venue available to mobile trucks and trailers is the northeastern corner of the municipal swimming pool parking lot at North High and West Independence streets...

Jeff Long
Seeking a measure of oversight over mobile food vehicles in city parks, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted recently to levy a $15-a-day fee on their operators.

According to an ordinance passed July 20, the sole vending venue available to mobile trucks and trailers is the northeastern corner of the municipal swimming pool parking lot at North High and West Independence streets.

“It’s city property and we decided we needed a measure of control,” said Dwain Hahs, Jackson’s mayor since 2015.

“We need to know who is going to be there and when, because there are times when we have scheduled events and tournaments (at the pool),” he added.

The daily fee is payable at the Jackson Civic Center.

The ordinance does not pertain to food truck proprietors holding a special-use permit or those trucks operating outside of the city parks.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

