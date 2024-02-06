Fee established for food trucks in Jackson

Seeking a measure of oversight over mobile food vehicles in city parks, the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted recently to levy a $15-a-day fee on their operators.

According to an ordinance passed July 20, the sole vending venue available to mobile trucks and trailers is the northeastern corner of the municipal swimming pool parking lot at North High and West Independence streets.

“It’s city property and we decided we needed a measure of control,” said Dwain Hahs, Jackson’s mayor since 2015.