Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths

A woman was charged Tuesday with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine at a St. Louis apartment building where five people died of apparent drug overdoses.

The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other between Saturday and Monday. The deaths prompted warnings from city leaders about the risks posed by fentanyl, an unpredictable synthetic drug 50 times stronger than heroin.

Chuny Ann Reed was charged in federal court. She lives at Parkview Apartments, where at least nine people overdosed Saturday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing court documents, reported that one of the four survivors told authorities they had purchased crack cocaine at Reed's apartment, ingested it and immediately overdosed.

Court documents said an analysis of a substance left on the crack pipe of one victim determined it was a mixture of fentanyl and cocaine.

Reed admitted to selling drugs to her neighbors to support her addiction, she told investigators, according to court documents. She did not have an attorney.

It wasn't immediately clear whether others will also be arrested and charged. The St. Louis Drug Enforcement Administration and St. Louis police declined to comment on the investigation to The Associated Press.