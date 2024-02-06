Feds say drug debt motive in Missouri kidnapping

ST. LOUIS -- A court testimony reveals a drug debt to a St. Louis entrepreneur and his associates was the motive in the November kidnapping of a Maplewood, Missouri, man.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Drug Enforcement Administration task force officer Brent Nanney presented his testimony at a court hearing Monday. BAM Brands CEO Todd Beckman and four others were indicted last month on kidnapping and other charges in the case. Monday's hearing was called by Beckman co-defendant Kerry Roades, who is seeking to be released on bond before trial.