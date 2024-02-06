Feds ask judge to impose $6.5 million punishment for Cape surgeon

Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to order Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Sonjay Fonn and fiancee Deborah Seeger to pay $6.53 million in penalties and “treble damages” after being convicted of submitting false and fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims.

Prosecutors filed the 14-page motion late last week in federal court. Citing federal law, prosecutors seek triple the amount of damages imposed by a federal jury.

A jury Nov. 9 in St. Louis handed down guilty verdicts against Fonn and his medical practice, Midwest Neurosurgeons LLC, and Seeger and her company, DS Medical LLC, following an 11-day civil trial.

Seeger started DS Medical, a spinal-implant distributorship in 2008. Fonn then used spinal implants from DS Medical for most of the spinal-implant surgeries he performed from 2008 to 2012, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said in a news release last month Seeger typically received 50-percent commissions on implants Fonn used during surgeries, “meaning Dr. Fonn’s treatment choices directly impacted” his fiancee’s distributorship income.

Trial evidence showed that after Seeger received commissions, Seeger spent some of that income to benefit Fonn through home improvements, purchase of a yacht and other “purchases and expenditures,” the release stated.

Federal prosecutors alleged the defendants and their corporations violated the anti-kickback statute, a federal law that bars health-care providers from making patient referrals in exchange for any direct or indirect benefits.

The jury found Fonn and Seeger conspired to violate the federal False Claims Act.

Prosecutors said in their motion the judge statutorily is required to impose three times the amount of damages for such violations.

In addition, prosecutors said they are seeking the “minimum amount of per-claim penalties or $5,500 for each of the 223 claims,” or a total of $1.22 million. That amount plus treble damages adds up to a total judgment of $6.53 million, according to the motion.