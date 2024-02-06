Federal suit: Lack of medical care by jailers led to woman's death

A wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed against the Mississippi County Detention Center in Charleston, Missouri, claiming jailers did not offer proper medical care for a 21-year-old woman during an overdose and let her die in her cell.

The lawsuit claims a video shows a jailer laughing at the woman at different points in the night and demonstrates she cried out for medical help an hour before she was found dead.

The suit was filed on behalf of the woman's two children by the children's father, Devin Arnold.

It alleges jailers who worked for then-jail administrator Cory Hutcheson and Charleston police officers failed to provide adequate medical care to inmate Somer Nunnally.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Cape Girardeau on May 2 and amended May 5, alleges two counts of federal civil-rights violations and one count of wrongful death. The suit seeks "fair and reasonable damages" as well as punitive damages.

Named as defendants besides Hutcheson, who is sheriff, are the county government, detention officers Josh Cooper, Sally Gammons Yanez and Chris Wooten, as well as Charleston public safety officers Curtis Arnold and James Williams.

Yanez, who now is jail administrator, said Monday she has not been served papers about the suit.

"We found out about it through the news media," she said.

She declined further comment.

Kansas City, Missouri, lawyer Samuel Wendt, who represents the plaintiff, called Nunnally's death "a tragedy." He said law-enforcement officials had time to provide her with medical care but did not do so.

The suit is the latest legal trouble for Hutcheson, who was arrested in April on criminal charges including assault, robbery and forgery.

It also is not the first lawsuit dealing with the detention center.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit last year, alleging abuse caused an inmate to miscarry.

The latest lawsuit states Nunnally was arrested May 2, 2015, after Charleston police responded to a complaint a vehicle had run over a trash can.

After performing a sobriety test, officer Arnold "concluded that she was intoxicated as a result of drugs," the suit states.

According to the lawsuit, Nunnally had purchased prescription narcotics and/or other pills illegally before her arrest and had ingested "a large number of pills" before the officer arrived on the scene.

Nunnally was arrested about 6:25 p.m. and taken to the police station.

She then was taken to the Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Missouri, to have blood drawn to aid in a prosecution, the suit states.

At 8:40 p.m., she was taken to the Mississippi County Jail. Officer Williams, who took her to the jail, "was aware of Ms. Nunnally's severe level of intoxication and dangerous condition," according to the lawsuit.

Jail staffers also were aware of Nunnally's condition, the suit alleges.