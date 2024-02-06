All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 29, 2018

Federal, state agencies send $2.3M to reconnect Katy Trail

SEDALIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Highway Administration are funneling $2.3 million into connecting the final gap along the Katy Trail State Park. The City of Sedalia recently received a $1 million grant from the federal agency's recreational trails program to convert portions of city roads and sidewalks into a new trail path, the Sedalia Democrat reported. ...

Associated Press

SEDALIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Federal Highway Administration are funneling $2.3 million into connecting the final gap along the Katy Trail State Park.

The City of Sedalia recently received a $1 million grant from the federal agency's recreational trails program to convert portions of city roads and sidewalks into a new trail path, the Sedalia Democrat reported. The Missouri department is investing $1.3 million into the project outside city limits and covering 20 percent matching costs for the city's grant.

The Katy Trail breaks off north of Sedalia, directing visitors onto a road with signs until it reconnects at the Katy Depot.

City administrator Kelvin Shaw said it's dangerous for bicyclists, horseback riders and pedestrians to share streets with vehicles.

"It's frankly been kind of an embarrassment when people ride the Katy Trail and they get to Sedalia, and it's like, 'Oh my gosh, what is this? It was a nice trail 'til we got to here,'" Shaw said.

The state will handle the work blazing a new trail between Griessen Road and East Boonville Street. The state could break ground on its portion of the project in early November.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The city's work could begin this spring, with hopes of finishing in the summer of 2019.

The Katy Trail will still experience some vehicle traffic, as residents in neighborhoods along the path will need to access their driveways.

Katy Trail Sedalia Inc., an organization that's been working to connect the trail, spent about $16,000 to buy land along and adjacent to the new route. The group is donating the properties to the city to complete the project and to use for rest areas.

John Meehan, a member of the group, said the connection will improve safety and bring more visitors to Sedalia.

"Having a trail that's continuous gives a wonderful impression to those visitors, and it encourages them to come back because of their experience," Meehan said.

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for...
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and c...
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost ...
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy