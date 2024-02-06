All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 28, 2023

Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog of homicide cases, officials from both offices said Tuesday. The agreement, described as a first of its kind in St. Louis, comes a little over a month after former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by attorney Gabe Gore, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
FILE - Gabe Gore steps to the podium after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, right, announced that Gore would be the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kimberly M. Gardner, during a news conference, May 19, 2023, at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog of cases involving homicides and other serious crimes, officials from both offices said Tuesday, June 27. The agreement comes a little over a month after Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by Gore. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
FILE - Gabe Gore steps to the podium after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, right, announced that Gore would be the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kimberly M. Gardner, during a news conference, May 19, 2023, at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog of cases involving homicides and other serious crimes, officials from both offices said Tuesday, June 27. The agreement comes a little over a month after Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by Gore. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

ST. LOUIS -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog of homicide cases, officials from both offices said Tuesday.

The agreement, described as a first of its kind in St. Louis, comes a little over a month after former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by attorney Gabe Gore, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

"This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases," Gore said in a statement.

The prosecutors will continue their federal caseloads while helping with the city's cases. The news release said "several more" federal prosecutors would be brought in later in the summer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Gardner, a Democrat and the city's first Black circuit attorney, was part of a movement of progressive prosecutors who sought diversion to mental health treatment or drug abuse treatment for low-level crimes, pledged to hold police more accountable and proactively sought to free inmates who were wrongfully convicted.

Gardner's office had come under intense scrutiny in recent months as cases languished due in part to the high turnover of prosecutors. When she resigned, Gardner was the subject of an ouster effort by Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey that she said was politically and racially motivated.

Republican state lawmakers had meanwhile been considering a bill allowing Parson to appoint a special prosecutor to handle violent crimes, effectively removing the bulk of Gardner's responsibilities.

A pivotal turning point came in February after 17-year-old Janae Edmondson, a volleyball standout from Tennessee, was struck by a speeding car in downtown St. Louis. She lost both legs.

The driver, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, was out on bond on a robbery charge despite nearly 100 bond violations including letting his GPS monitor die and breaking the terms of his house arrest. Critics questioned why Riley was free despite so many bond violations.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra brings timeless classics to Riv...
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
Cape Girardeau Police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
NewsOct. 23
Alliance Water Resources worker crashes into resident's garage after suffering medical emergency
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 23
U.S. Senator Hawley makes campaign stop in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy