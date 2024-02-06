Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog of homicide cases, officials from both offices said Tuesday.

The agreement, described as a first of its kind in St. Louis, comes a little over a month after former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by attorney Gabe Gore, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson.

"This will immediately give us increased capacity to handle our most serious cases," Gore said in a statement.

The prosecutors will continue their federal caseloads while helping with the city's cases. The news release said "several more" federal prosecutors would be brought in later in the summer.