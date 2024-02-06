Federal prosecutors to charge 2 more St. Louis officers

ST. LOUIS -- Federal prosecutors will seek additional charges in the 2017 attack of an undercover St. Louis police officer who claimed he was beaten "like Rodney King" by his own colleagues.

St. Louis officers Randy Hays, 32, and Bailey Colletta, 26, have pleaded guilty in connection with the attack of undercover officer Luther Hall. Two others, Dustin Boone, 36, and Christopher Myers, 28, are awaiting trial. The four officers are white. Hall is black.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Winfield told U.S. District Judge Catherine Perry on Wednesday prosecutors would seek indictments of others by early December, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Myers' attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said the indictments likely involve two officers mentioned in Hays' guilty plea last week.

Prosecutors said the officers mistook Hall for a protester during a demonstration two days after the acquittal of Jason Stockley, a former officer who had been accused of fatally shooting a black suspect. The acquittal in September 2017 led to weeks of protests.