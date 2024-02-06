Federal officials praise school for students in recovery

Great Circle provides behavioral health services to thousands of children statewide through its counseling centers, home services and campuses, including five schools across Missouri.

Adams said he thought it was amazing and the students would ï¿½go out there and help other people.ï¿½ The visit comes on the heels of an announcement Missouri will receive almost $29 million in federal funding to implement programs that prevent and treat addiction.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com