NewsSeptember 22, 2018

Federal officials praise school for students in recovery

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. ï¿½ A Missouri school for students recovering from substance abuse is winning praise from federal health officials. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Great Circle Academy in the St. Louis suburb of Wester Groves on Thursday.

Associated Press

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. ï¿½ A Missouri school for students recovering from substance abuse is winning praise from federal health officials.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Great Circle Academy in the St. Louis suburb of Wester Groves on Thursday. Adams and other health officials are touring the country to learn about efforts to combat opioid addiction.

Great Circle provides behavioral health services to thousands of children statewide through its counseling centers, home services and campuses, including five schools across Missouri.

Adams said he thought it was amazing and the students would ï¿½go out there and help other people.ï¿½ The visit comes on the heels of an announcement Missouri will receive almost $29 million in federal funding to implement programs that prevent and treat addiction.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

