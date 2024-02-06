Federal jury finds surgeon Fonn guilty of kickback scheme

A federal jury in St. Louis has found Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Dr. Sonjay Fonn and his fiancee, Deborah Seeger, guilty of submitting false and fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims.

The jury handed down the guilty verdicts Thursday in the 11-day civil trial, finding Fonn and Seeger of Cape Girardeau conspired to violate the federal False Claims Act, the federal prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.

The jury made a number of findings in its verdict, including a $1.65 million recovery to the Medicare and Medicaid programs under the government’s conspiracy claim.

The court also imposed a statutory penalty of $5,500 to $11,000 on each of 228 false claims, the release said, for a total of $1.25 million to $2.5 million.

According to federal prosecutors, the defendants’ civil liability will be determined by the court at a later date, using the jury findings.

According to federal prosecutors, Seeger started a spinal implant distributorship called DS Medical in November 2008. Fonn then used spinal implants from DS Medical for most of the spinal implant surgeries he performed from 2009 to 2012, prosecutors.

The trial involved federal program payments for 228 spinal surgeries involving Medicaid and Medicare patients, the release said.

According to the release, Seeger typically received 50 percent commissions on implants Fonn used during surgeries, “meaning Dr. Fonn’s treatment choices directly impacted” his fiancee’s distributorship income.

Trial evidence showed after Seeger received commissions, Seeger spent some of that income to benefit Fonn through home improvements, purchase of a yacht and other “purchases and expenditures,” the release stated.

Federal prosecutors alleged the defendants and their corporations violated the anti-kickback

statute, a federal law that bars health-care providers from making patient referrals in exchange for any direct or indirect benefits.

The federal suit began as a civil case brought by a handful of Cape Girardeau doctors and two others in 2012.

Those individuals will receive a percentage of the award.