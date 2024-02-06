A Cape Girardeau man and repeat offender is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug-trafficking and firearms charges.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Gene Tyrone Wren of Cape Girardeau to 168 months, which totals 14 years, in federal prison, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The sentencing came after Wren, 41, pleaded guilty in March to narcotics and firearms charges.

Wren was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers in the City of Cape Girardeau in November, according to the release. Officers discovered various items inside the vehicle, including approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, a semi-automatic rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.