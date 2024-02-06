All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2021

Federal judge sentences Cape man 14 years for drug trafficking, firearms charges

A Cape Girardeau man and repeat offender is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug-trafficking and firearms charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Gene Tyrone Wren of Cape Girardeau to 168 months, which totals 14 years, in federal prison, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri...

Brooke Holford
Gene Tyrone Wren
A Cape Girardeau man and repeat offender is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug-trafficking and firearms charges.

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Gene Tyrone Wren of Cape Girardeau to 168 months, which totals 14 years, in federal prison, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The sentencing came after Wren, 41, pleaded guilty in March to narcotics and firearms charges.

Wren was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over by law enforcement officers in the City of Cape Girardeau in November, according to the release. Officers discovered various items inside the vehicle, including approximately 60 grams of methamphetamine, a semi-automatic rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and a loaded semi-automatic pistol.

“During his guilty plea hearing, Wren admitted that he possessed the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it,” as stated in the release. “Wren also admitted that the firearms belonged to him.”

Wren was prohibited from possessing firearms at the time because of numerous prior felony convictions dating back to 1997, including convictions for robbery and drug trafficking crimes, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Assistant United U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.

For more information on this case, or about the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, visit www.justice.gov/edmo.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

