Federal judge rules against insurers in coronavirus lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Four Missouri companies may proceed with a lawsuit seeking redress after their insurance company rejected their claims for coronavirus-related losses, a federal judge has ruled, in a decision that could have ramifications for hundreds of companies nationwide.

"This is potentially huge," said Tom Baker, a professor of law at the University of Pennsylvania, who has followed cases across the country against the insurance industry during the pandemic. "My prediction is that this is not going to be the only case that is going to survive. This is a big deal."

The lawsuit was filed in April by three Kansas City-area restaurants that were shut down for 11 weeks because of the coronavirus, and a company that runs hair salons in Springfield. They believed the "all risk" policy they had with Cincinnati Insurance Co. would allow them to recoup thousands of dollars in lost revenue.

"I've had business interruption insurance for 57 years," said Greg Hunsucker, owner of V's Italiano Ristorante in Independence. "My impression was that this is exactly what it's for, when events out of your control cause you to suffer financial hardship. That's why I thought I was buying it. Nowhere in my policy does it exclude a pandemic."

The other restaurants involved in the lawsuit are Grand Street, Trezo Mare Restaurant & Lounge, along with Studio 47 in Springfield.

On Wednesday, Judge Stephen Bough in the Western District of Missouri denied the insurer's motion to dismiss the lawsuit, The Kansas City Star reported.