November 30, 2017
Federal judge allows Missouri Backpage investigation
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by Backpage.com that was aimed at blocking the Missouri Attorney General's Office from investigating it.

Attorney General Josh Hawley on Wednesday praised the decision by U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Cohen.

Hawley's office in May had demanded documents and other information from Backpage to investigate whether the company violated the state's consumer-protection laws.

Backpage sued Hawley's office in response, saying it doesn't have control over sex-related ads posted on the website and has immunity from potential lawsuits over such ads.

But Cohen in her order wrote more information is needed to weigh those legal questions, and those concerns shouldn't stop Hawley's investigation.

A Backpage.com attorney didn't immediately respond to an Associated Press request for comment Wednesday.

