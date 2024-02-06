Federal inmate spared death penalty for fourth murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A federal inmate with end-stage renal disease has been spared the death penalty for his fourth murder conviction and the second committed while behind bars.

Jurors in Missouri announced Monday they couldn't reach a unanimous decision to recommend the death penalty for Ulysses Jones Jr., as is required, The Springfield News-Leader reported. That means the 61-year-old will face another life term when he is formally sentenced, according to his attorney, Shane Cantin.

The same jurors who weighed a possible death sentence had convicted Jones earlier this month of fatally stabbing Timothy Baker with a makeshift knife at the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield. The stabbing happened after Baker, who had accused Jones and another inmate of stealing, took medication to make him sleep. The 38-year-old Ohio man was about halfway through his six-year sentence for a cocaine-related conviction at the time he was attacked by Jones. A second inmate sustained multiple injuries while attempting to fend Jones off, prosecutors said.

Jones also has been convicted of two robberies and murders in 1979 and 1980 in Washington, D.C., and another prison murder in Virginia.

Jones was not charged in the Missouri attack until four years after it happened, and defense attorney Thomas Carver accused the government of stalling in hopes Jones would die. Carver said before the trial that Jones would not survive long enough to be executed even if he was sentenced to death.