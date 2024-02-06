A federal grant has put the Southeast Missouri Regional Port on track to handle trainload shipments at its Scott City facility within the next several years.

It was announced last week the regional port authority would receive a $19.8 million grant to help fund a $33 million project to construct two loop tracks and a terminal at the Mississippi River port.

Cary Harbison, port executive director, welcomed the grant funding.

But he cautioned more funding has to be put in place before construction can begin.

Jackson Prater, Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority manager of customer service, points to a map of the port Monday indicating where a proposed rail loop project will be installed in Scott City. KASSI JACKSON

The grant will fund 60 percent of the cost. The remainder is expected to come from loans, Harbison said.

The port authority plans to seek a $6.6 million federal loan. The authority then will have to come up the remaining $6.6 million, which could come from bank loans.

ï¿½We have spoken to several banks. They are open to loaning the money,ï¿½ Harbison said.

Some of the project already has been designed, but there is more engineering work to do, according to Harbison.

Crews work on Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority property Monday near where a proposed rail loop project will be located in Scott City. TYLER GRAEF

If all goes well with the financing, work could begin in late 2019 or the first part of 2020, he said.

The project could take three to four years to complete, Harbison said. The construction could be affected by periodic river flooding, he added.

