Federal grand jury indicts Proffitt for Islamic Center fire

Nicholas J. Proffitt, 42, has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Cape Girardeau for his involvement with the April 24 fire at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

According to a Tuesday news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment charges Proffitt with “damaging religious property because of the property’s religious character, using fire to commit a federal felony, and damaging a building used in interstate commerce through the use of fire.”

The release stated the charges are the result of an investigation by the Cape Girardeau Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Missouri State Fire Marshal’s Office; Perryville (Missouri) Police Department; and Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The case is being prosecuted by assistant U.S. attorney Keith Sorrell of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, and trial attorney Janea Lamar of the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division Criminal Section.