NewsMay 8, 2020

Federal funding available for Cape County not-for-profits

Federal funding totaling more than $63,000 is being made available to not-for-profit agencies in Cape Girardeau County through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funds, which are being earmarked for emergency food and shelter programs in the county, are coming from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program's Phase 37 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the amounts of $26,080 and $37,183, respectively.

Southeast Missourian

Federal funding totaling more than $63,000 is being made available to not-for-profit agencies in Cape Girardeau County through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The funds, which are being earmarked for emergency food and shelter programs in the county, are coming from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program’s Phase 37 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the amounts of $26,080 and $37,183, respectively.

According to information supplied by the United Way of Southeast Missouri, the decision to direct funds to Cape Girardeau County was made by a board chaired by FEMA and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

A local board will determine how funds will be distributed among emergency food and shelter programs in Cape Girardeau County. The local board comprises representatives of the United Way of Southeast Missouri, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, Area Agency on Aging, East Missouri Action Agency, Safe House for Women, The Salvation Army, local food pantries and the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

Under terms of the federal grant program, local agencies chosen to receive a share of the grant funds must:

  • Be not-for-profit or government organizations.
  • Be eligible to receive federal funds.
  • Utilize generally accepted accounting principles.
  • Practice nondiscrimination
  • Have the demonstrated ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs.
  • Have unpaid boards of directors if they are private voluntary organizations.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for funding through this program must contact Dona Noe at the United Way of Southeast Missouri at donna.noe@unitedwayofsemo.org. The application deadline is May 15.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

