Federal funding available for Cape County not-for-profits

Federal funding totaling more than $63,000 is being made available to not-for-profit agencies in Cape Girardeau County through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The funds, which are being earmarked for emergency food and shelter programs in the county, are coming from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program’s Phase 37 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the amounts of $26,080 and $37,183, respectively.

According to information supplied by the United Way of Southeast Missouri, the decision to direct funds to Cape Girardeau County was made by a board chaired by FEMA and consisting of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.