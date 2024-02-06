Federal drug arrests made in Southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON, MO. -- A federal prosecutor announced the indictment of 19 members of a Charleston, Missouri gang accused of being the main suppliers of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl into Southeast Missouri.

The announcement, made Friday, July 21 by the office of U.S. Eastern District of Missouri prosecutor Sayler A. Fleming, accuses the gang of receiving drugs in the mail and via couriers who "flew or drove to their sources of supply" which includes a Georgia-based source named Damien Davenport.

"Couriers were repeatedly intercepted with dozens of pounds of drugs in suitcases," according to the news release.

Fleming is a native of Charleston and said this case "is and will remain a priority for my office."

The bust was a massive undertaking that involved at least 10 layering jurisdictions. The case was investigated by Southeast Missouri Drug Task Force, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Mississippi County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office, Perry County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office, Charleston Department of Public Safety, Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety and Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Those involved in the gang were arrested in Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia and North Carolina.

All 19 defendants face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute, according to an FBI special agent quoted in the news release.