Federal disaster declaration approved

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, that federal authorities approved a major disaster declaration for 33 Missouri counties after severe weather affected those areas in late July and early August.

Perry, Bollinger and Scott counties are among those in the declaration.

"This is important news for the communities that have been repeatedly impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding this summer," Parson said in a statement. "We appreciate the President making federal assistance available, which will provide millions of dollars in much needed support to help repair roads, bridges, and other vitally important infrastructure across the state."