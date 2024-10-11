All sections
NewsSeptember 22, 2023

Federal disaster declaration approved

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, that federal authorities approved a major disaster declaration for 33 Missouri counties after severe weather affected those areas in late July and early August. Perry, Bollinger and Scott counties are among those in the declaration...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, that federal authorities approved a major disaster declaration for 33 Missouri counties after severe weather affected those areas in late July and early August.

Perry, Bollinger and Scott counties are among those in the declaration.

"This is important news for the communities that have been repeatedly impacted by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding this summer," Parson said in a statement. "We appreciate the President making federal assistance available, which will provide millions of dollars in much needed support to help repair roads, bridges, and other vitally important infrastructure across the state."

The declaration makes federal public assistance available for the repair of damaged roads, bridges and other public infrastructure as well as reimbursement of associated emergency response and recovery costs. The governor's Sept. 5 request included more than $14 million in qualifying expenses that had already been identified. The disaster declaration also makes assistance available statewide through the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Hazard Mitigation Program, which assists with cost-effective measures to reduce the potential for future damage to public infrastructure as a result of natural disasters.

Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit 211helps.org.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, visit www.recovery.mo.gov.

Local News
