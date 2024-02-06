Federal disaster aid sought after storms

Gov. Mike Parson requested Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to seven Southeast Missouri counties in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes that swept across the state Dec. 10, resulting in extensive destruction.

"Our local, state, and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms," Parson said. "Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities."

The affected counties are Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne.