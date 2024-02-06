Federal directive temporarily blocks SkyWest's Cape Airport plan

Katrina Amos, manager of Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, said Wednesday an order from the federal Department of Transportation (DOT) assures the northern Scott County facility will not be left without passenger air service.

Utah-based SkyWest revealed Mar. 9 it would end flights to and from Cape Girardeau and 28 other Essential Air Service (EAS) locations in 16 states within 90 days.

This week, however, DOT blocked SkyWest's plan, saying the carrier must continue to serve each city until a replacement airline is found.

"We're going through a new (EAS) bidding phase," said Amos to the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO).

"We're reaching out, with our consultant Volare Aviation, to position Cape Girardeau for a new carrier, and it will probably go longer than 90 days," she added, noting DOT has "instituted a hold-in order," which Amos indicated meant SkyWest cannot leave without Cape Girardeau having a new carrier in place.

"SkyWest could decide it is leaving regardless; however, that would not go well for them with the Department of Transportation," she advised SEMPO, the federally mandated and funded policy-making organization overseeing transportation planning in Southeast Missouri.

SkyWest operates 50-passenger CRJ-200 jets out of the Cape Girardeau airport under the United Express brand with service to Chicago O'Hare Airport.