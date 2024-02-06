All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 24, 2018
Federal court rules Missouri must provide hormone therapy to inmate
ST. LOUIS -- A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled the Missouri prison system must provide hormone therapy for a transgender inmate serving a murder sentence. The ruling Tuesday was in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Potosi Correctional Center inmate Jessica Hicklin. ...
By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled the Missouri prison system must provide hormone therapy for a transgender inmate serving a murder sentence.

The ruling Tuesday was in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Potosi Correctional Center inmate Jessica Hicklin. Hicklin, 39, is in prison for life, without the possibility of parole. She was convicted of first-degree murder in 1995, at age 16, for killing a man in a drug-related crime in Clinton. Hicklin went by her birth name, James, at the time of the crime.

Her lawsuit, filed in 2016, challenged a Missouri Department of Corrections "freeze-frame" policy that bars hormone therapy for inmates who weren't receiving it before being incarcerated.

The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle C. Collins follows a preliminary injunction granted in February that ordered the hormone therapy to begin.

Collins said in the order Missouri's policy "fails by its very nature to account for the individual medical needs of transgender prisoners who suffer from gender dysphoria," violating the Eighth Amendment's guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.

In addition to requiring the state and its prison medical provider, Corizon Health, to provide hormone therapy for Hicklin, the judge issued an order banning the freeze-frame policy.

"The court's decision to strike down this policy will save Ms. Hicklin from pain and anguish and spare so many others from the same abuse," Demoya Gordon, an attorney for Lambda Legal, a Washington-based non-profit for lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender people and those with HIV and AIDS, said Wednesday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Messages seeking comment from spokeswomen for the corrections department and Corizon Health were not immediately returned.

Hicklin has said it wasn't until 2015 that medical experts determined that she had gender dysphoria, in which people feel extreme distress because of a disconnect between their birth sex and gender identity. She has said that she felt she was a girl since she was very young.

"For years, I felt like I had been drowning," Hicklin said in a statement Wednesday.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics has estimated there are 3,200 transgender inmates in the nation's prisons and jails.

Perhaps the best-known case of a transgender prisoner seeking treatment was that of Chelsea Manning, the former Army intelligence analyst who served seven years in federal prison for leaking government documents to Wikileaks until President Barack Obama commuted the sentence in 2017. The Army agreed to pay for hormone treatments for Manning in 2015.

Federal inmates can receive treatment for gender dysphoria if an evaluation determines they need it, based on a policy enacted in 2011. The policy applies whether therapy was prescribed before or after the inmate entered federal custody.

In 2015, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a court filing that state prison officials must treat an inmate's gender identity condition just as they would treat other medical or mental health conditions, regardless of when the diagnosis occurred.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy