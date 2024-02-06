Federal court rules Missouri must provide hormone therapy to inmate

ST. LOUIS -- A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled the Missouri prison system must provide hormone therapy for a transgender inmate serving a murder sentence.

The ruling Tuesday was in a lawsuit filed on behalf of Potosi Correctional Center inmate Jessica Hicklin. Hicklin, 39, is in prison for life, without the possibility of parole. She was convicted of first-degree murder in 1995, at age 16, for killing a man in a drug-related crime in Clinton. Hicklin went by her birth name, James, at the time of the crime.

Her lawsuit, filed in 2016, challenged a Missouri Department of Corrections "freeze-frame" policy that bars hormone therapy for inmates who weren't receiving it before being incarcerated.

The ruling by U.S. Magistrate Judge Noelle C. Collins follows a preliminary injunction granted in February that ordered the hormone therapy to begin.

Collins said in the order Missouri's policy "fails by its very nature to account for the individual medical needs of transgender prisoners who suffer from gender dysphoria," violating the Eighth Amendment's guarantee against cruel and unusual punishment.

In addition to requiring the state and its prison medical provider, Corizon Health, to provide hormone therapy for Hicklin, the judge issued an order banning the freeze-frame policy.

"The court's decision to strike down this policy will save Ms. Hicklin from pain and anguish and spare so many others from the same abuse," Demoya Gordon, an attorney for Lambda Legal, a Washington-based non-profit for lesbians, gay, bisexual and transgender people and those with HIV and AIDS, said Wednesday.